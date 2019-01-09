Stoneridge (SRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barrington Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SRI opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $730.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Stoneridge by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stoneridge by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Stoneridge by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

