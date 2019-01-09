StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, December 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on StoneCastle Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th.

BANX stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.38. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

