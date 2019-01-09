Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 9th (CHH, CINF, FRT, MCK, PRA, RRGB, SFNC, SGRY, SIEGY, SLP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 9th:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s enthralling growth trajectory is likely to continue after it reported better-than-expected earnings in the last-reported quarter. The company also raised its 2018 earnings guidance. By enhancement of mid-scale brand and the acquisition of WoodSpring, as well as the transformation of the Comfort and Cambria brand, Choice Hotels is poised for growth. Earnings estimates for current quarter have been revised upward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. However, high cost of operations and competition remain concerns. Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2018 increased 7% year over year. Also, the hospitality industry is cyclical and a worsening of global economic conditions might in turn dent Choice Hotels’ revenues and profits.”

Get Choice Hotels International Inc alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cincinnati Financial have outperformed the industry in a year. The company’s low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release, share repurchases and steady dividend hikes should drive growth. Management is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up its business profile. Net investment income growth is expected in the near term, driven by rising interest rates. The company has replaced its existing catastrophe bond program with a new collateralized reinsurance to mitigate the loss. However, exposure to cat loss and a persistent turmoil in group benefits associated with the ACA are headwinds. Higher expenses might also weigh on the desired margin expansion. A Zacks Rank #2 and Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction inconclusive as it reports fourth quarter results on Feb 6.”

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Federal Realty’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties position it for long-term growth. Further, a strong balance sheet augurs well for growth endeavors. Although its shares have declined over the past six months, the fall is narrower than the loss incurred by its industry during the same time period. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Nevertheless, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to continue to dampen the performance of this retail REIT in the near term. Furthermore, rate hike adds to its woes.”

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “McKesson recently announced a multi-year strategic growth initiative update to generate approximately $300 million to $400 million in annual pre-tax gross savings. The company has been riding on Medical-Surgical Solutions segment. The improvement in the company’s international sales is a major positive. Furthermore, management is optimistic about the recent acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors. On the flip side, dull performance in the European Pharmaceutical Solutions segment is a headwind. McKesson’s escalating operating expenses are concerns. Regulatory headwinds in the United Kingdom and Canada have been strong deterrents in the U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space add to the company’s woes. McKesson underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProAssurance has been consistently performing well driven by growth across its operating segments along with overall renewal pricing. Its core business, which includes professional liability insurance, services, and related products has been witnessing a substantial improvement over the past few quarters. Moreover, the company significantly achieved inorganic growth via successful acquisitions and integration of companies. However, its shares have lost more than its industry in a year’s time. While growing expenses persistently burden the company’s bottom line, its declining investment income has been affecting its revenues. Volatility in premium retention pertaining to the company’s physician business also impacted its margins adversely.”

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Red Robin’s efforts to improve sales and regain market share via efficient menu innovation, focus on increasing service speed, effective marketing strategy and remodeling programs bode well. Particularly, focus on value offerings and a growing off-premise, online ordering business combines to ensure that Red Robin remains affordable. However, soft comparable restaurant sales and weakness in dine-in traffic is a major concern. Soft comps and high cost of sales, as well as operating expenses, are hurting Red Robin’s margins. Given the softness in its earnings in the recent quarters, the company lowered its EPS guidance for 2018. Moreover, earnings estimate for 2018 have been stable over the past month, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding its future earnings potential. It is plagued with increased competition from other prominent restaurant chains. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.