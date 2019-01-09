Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 9th (ABBN, ALV, BAKK, BEI, BNP, CBK, CS, DAI, DBK, DG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 9th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 24 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($279.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

had its price target trimmed by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 155 ($2.03). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €59.30 ($68.95) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €93.00 ($108.14) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.60 ($20.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €5.70 ($6.63) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 104 target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €10.75 ($12.50) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $87.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.