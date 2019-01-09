Sterling Energy (SEY) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) in a research note published on Tuesday.

LON SEY traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 11 ($0.14). The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369. Sterling Energy has a one year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.21).

About Sterling Energy

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has interests in various exploration projects in Mauritania and Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

