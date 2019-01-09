Sterling Energy (SEY) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) in a research note published on Tuesday.
LON SEY traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 11 ($0.14). The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369. Sterling Energy has a one year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.21).
About Sterling Energy
