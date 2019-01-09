STEP Energy Services (STEP) Receives “Average” Rating from GMP Securities

GMP Securities reiterated their average rating on shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STEP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.03.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other STEP Energy Services news, insider Michael Grant Kelly purchased 25,600 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Also, insider Robert W. Sprinkhuysen purchased 10,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

