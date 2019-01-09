Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) EVP Peter S. Fearey Sells 6,595 Shares

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) EVP Peter S. Fearey sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $161,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stag Industrial by 161.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Stag Industrial by 11.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

