Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) EVP Peter S. Fearey Sells 6,595 Shares

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) EVP Peter S. Fearey sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $161,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $29.07.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.
Stag Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.