St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 658 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $813,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,118,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

