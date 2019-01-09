SSE PLC/S’s (SSEZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

SSEZY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 42,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. SSE PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. SSE PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.59%.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

