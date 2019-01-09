Square (SQ) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Nomura

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Evercore ISI set a $101.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.66.

SQ stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 363,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -643.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 3.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $28,928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,275 shares in the company, valued at $34,154,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $7,571,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,517,062 shares of company stock valued at $170,053,561. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square by 75.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 87.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 721,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Square by 201.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 702,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Square by 85.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 668,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $37,977,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

