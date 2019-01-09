Square, Inc. (SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $909.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $909.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.10 million. Square posted sales of $616.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.66.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 9,088,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,476,168. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.66, a P/E/G ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 3.79. Square has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $8,202,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $145,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,708 shares in the company, valued at $9,456,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,517,062 shares of company stock valued at $170,053,561 over the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Square by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,609,000 after buying an additional 1,272,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after buying an additional 721,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Square by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 702,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Square by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,579,000 after buying an additional 668,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,977,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.