Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.31 Million

Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report $106.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.02 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $165.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $461.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $490.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $433.90 million, with estimates ranging from $408.83 million to $461.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

SRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 21,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,560. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $232,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Hughes acquired 13,605 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $760,908.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,715,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,189,000 after buying an additional 2,204,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,029,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after buying an additional 5,042,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,584,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,127,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,079,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,058,000 after buying an additional 355,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,095,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 3,136,863 shares during the period.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

