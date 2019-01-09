SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $73,136.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.02041163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00464873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023129 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010080 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022413 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006926 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,734,287,639 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

