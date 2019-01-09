Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Director Anthony E. Maida III Sells 7,250 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPPI opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.56.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

