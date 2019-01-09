Spectris (SXS) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spectris to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,752.86 ($35.97).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,422 ($31.65) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,225 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,869 ($37.49).

In related news, insider Karim Bitar purchased 680 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($28.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,980.40 ($19,574.55).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

