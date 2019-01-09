SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 478,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,824,000 after buying an additional 183,776 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,046,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,877,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 179,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,979,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 527,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,397. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $48.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/spdr-nuveen-barclays-short-term-municipal-bond-etf-shm-shares-sold-by-lenox-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.