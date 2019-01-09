Spark Energy (SPKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NASDAQ:SPKE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of -0.81.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $258.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spark Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $252,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,639.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 174,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

