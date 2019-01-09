SOILcoin (SOIL) Market Cap Tops $9,896.00

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One SOILcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOILcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. SOILcoin has a total market cap of $9,896.00 and $7.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOILcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.03740781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.03969190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00970768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.01304366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00123522 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.01504976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00332030 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00025797 BTC.

SOILcoin Coin Profile

SOILcoin (CRYPTO:SOIL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theDagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash . SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin . The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOILcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOILcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOILcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.