Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 12,280 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 153.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

