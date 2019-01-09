Smart Global (SGH) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

The analysts wrote, “We downgrade Strong Buy. We had anticipated that the local content rules would increase to 60% in CY19 from 50% driving overall unit growth. However, several of SGH’s largest smartphone customers (Samsung, LG) have pushed out memory purchases because of declining memory prices and the fact they overbought in the C1H18 when there were memory shortages. As a result, local content rules will remain at 50% throughout CY19 and consequently we forecast Brazil (51% of sales) to decline 20-25% in FY19. Moreover, the Brazil segment operated at the corporate gross margin, so a revenue mix shift will cause the margin to decline to 18-19% (vs. 21-23%). Given the lack of mobile growth and a steep cut to estimates, we move to the sidelines until local content rules increase to 60% and margins stabilize.””

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $675.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 92.01% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Global news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $91,868.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 117.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 48,706 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Smart Global by 7,160.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

