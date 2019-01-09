Smart Global (SGH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Smart Global updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.73-$0.77 EPS.

Smart Global stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $675.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 39,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $1,253,340.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,110. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,706 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 7,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

