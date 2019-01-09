SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. 7,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 31.11%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,672,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $680,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,505.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,700 shares of company stock worth $5,066,830. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

