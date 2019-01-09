Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Stake Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,486,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,506,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,508,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,709 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

SIRI stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

