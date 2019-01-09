SIMDAQ Price Up 31.2% Over Last Week (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, SIMDAQ has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. SIMDAQ has a total market capitalization of $249,166.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIMDAQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.02156274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00164582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00231077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025048 BTC.

About SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/# . The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog . SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIMDAQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

