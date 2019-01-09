Silver Predator (SPD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)
Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.
