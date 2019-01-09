Shares of Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Silver Predator (SPD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/silver-predator-spd-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-07.html.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Predator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Predator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.