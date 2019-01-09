Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 310.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 551,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $91,420.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $380,006. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $124.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

