Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Receives $77.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFLY. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ SFLY opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $76,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $30,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,540. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,799,000 after purchasing an additional 221,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,304,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterfly by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,739,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shutterfly by 40.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,595,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,143,000 after buying an additional 459,760 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP grew its position in Shutterfly by 17.3% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,172,000 after buying an additional 233,321 shares during the period.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

