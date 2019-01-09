Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 271.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,607 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,241,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,540,000 after buying an additional 439,208 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,685,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,735,000 after buying an additional 905,538 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,113,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,698,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 870,953 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.63. 47,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,120. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -354.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/shopify-inc-shop-shares-bought-by-atalanta-sosnoff-capital-llc.html.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.