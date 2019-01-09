Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications continues to benefit from strong wireless business primarily due to increase in subscriber base. Additionally, higher average revenue per unit (ARPU) is also aiding the wireless growth. This momentum is expected to continue as the company may benefit from an increasing data-driven environment. Moreover, robust performance by the company’s wireless operations that cover almost half of the Canadian population are expected to boost the top line. Further, we are bullish about Shaw Communications’ initiative to deploy 700 MHz and 2500 MHz spectrum, which further improves the network quality. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, continuing losses in the wireline segment is expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, customers’ shift to lower margin video packages is also expected to hurt top-line growth on a year-over-year basis.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SJR. ValuEngine cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SJR stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,208,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 86,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

