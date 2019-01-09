Shaw Communications (SJR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications continues to benefit from strong wireless business primarily due to increase in subscriber base. Additionally, higher average revenue per unit (ARPU) is also aiding the wireless growth. This momentum is expected to continue as the company may benefit from an increasing data-driven environment. Moreover, robust performance by the company’s wireless operations that cover almost half of the Canadian population are expected to boost the top line. Further, we are bullish about Shaw Communications’ initiative to deploy 700 MHz and 2500 MHz spectrum, which further improves the network quality. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, continuing losses in the wireline segment is expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, customers’ shift to lower margin video packages is also expected to hurt top-line growth on a year-over-year basis.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE SJR opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 75.42%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

