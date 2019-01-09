Shaw Communications (SJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.70

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.70 and last traded at C$25.55, with a volume of 323023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJR.B shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

