Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE SJR.B traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.52. 147,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$24.31 and a 1 year high of C$30.44.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cormark raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$34.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.10.

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

