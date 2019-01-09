Shaw Communications Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 138.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

