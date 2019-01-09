SGOCO Group (SGOC) versus Sonic Foundry (SOFO) Financial Review

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SGOCO Group and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A Sonic Foundry -10.87% -258.54% -16.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of SGOCO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SGOCO Group and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SGOCO Group and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group $50,000.00 239.58 -$11.21 million N/A N/A Sonic Foundry $36.00 million 0.10 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats SGOCO Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SGOCO Group Company Profile

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

