Service Co. International (SCI) Stake Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $737,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $426,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,672.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/service-co-international-sci-stake-raised-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.