Sears (SHLD) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News articles about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sears earned a news impact score of 0.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:SHLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. Sears has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.67.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

