Seaport Global Securities Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLF. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Group set a $5.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Shares of CLF opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.65. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.06 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,480,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,070,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,040,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

