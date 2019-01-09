SEA (SE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

SE stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64. SEA has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.83.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.01). SEA had a negative net margin of 141.71% and a negative return on equity of 367.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

