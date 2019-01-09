Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Scpharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,880. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 1,268.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $131,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

