Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $20.08 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $1,711,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,227.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,000. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,451,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 632,380 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 825,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,968 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,312,000 after purchasing an additional 522,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,469,000 after purchasing an additional 361,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 339,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

