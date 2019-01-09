Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €66.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.20 ($82.79).

Symrise stock opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

