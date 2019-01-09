Sanatana Resources (STA) Trading Up 25%

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 262,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 105,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

