SalPay (SAL) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, SalPay has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. SalPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $97.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SalPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.09 or 0.12257970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027681 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

SalPay Token Profile

SalPay (SAL) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SalPay is www.salpay.com/blog . The official website for SalPay is www.salpay.com

SalPay Token Trading

SalPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using U.S. dollars.

