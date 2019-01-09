SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.58.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $129.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.62. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $195.97.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.
SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).
