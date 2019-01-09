SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.58.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $129.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.62. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

