RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 597 ($7.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 603 ($7.88) to GBX 606 ($7.92) in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 660 ($8.62).

LON RSA opened at GBX 526.40 ($6.88) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 568.50 ($7.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

