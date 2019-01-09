RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RR Donnelley is a leading global provider of integrated multichannel marketing and business communications solutions. The company helps the customers communicate more efficiently and effectively as they use words and images to inform, educate, entertain and sell. In each of the businesses, the company uses the distinctive capabilities to manage and distribute words and images in ways that provide the greatest value to every customer. RR Donnelley offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage, deliver and optimize their multichannel communications strategies. RR Donnelley’s innovative technologies enhance digital and print communications to deliver integrated messages across multiple media to highly targeted audiences at optimal times for clients in virtually every private and public sector. “

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,420. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 179.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.