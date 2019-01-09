RPC (RES) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $13.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $13.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

NYSE RES opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. RPC has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $439.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,661,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 105,394 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,691,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in RPC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,518,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

