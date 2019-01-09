Royal Gold (RGLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold’s fiscal first-quarter 2019 performance was impacted by reduced sales at Mount Milligan due to lack of sufficient water sources. The operator, Centerra is trying to reach a long-term water solution. The resolution of the Voisey’s Bay Royalty dispute gives Royal Gold the exposure to a world-class operating asset. It has completed a preliminary economic assessment on the Peak Gold project, which in turn presents a robust open pit mining operation with attractive economics. The company has outperformed the industry over the past year. Royal Gold remains focused on allocating its strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new business. However, lower production targets for calendar 2018 and lower gold prices remain concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $84.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 52,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 581,827 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

