Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. GARP Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at $29.90 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after buying an additional 1,077,378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 199.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 308,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 205,311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after buying an additional 1,077,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,400,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,579,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.