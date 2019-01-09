Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Ring Energy posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REI. Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, October 29th. Capital One Financial cut Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ REI opened at $5.85 on Friday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

